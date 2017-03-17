Sighting: Dana White at the D Las Vegas

UFC’s Dana White stopped by the Tuff-N-Uff event at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby. We swear Dana must have taken photos with everyone there because it was a not-stop line up of fans, between fights, trying to snap a photo. One thing is for sure every fighter that night definitely fought even harder with the UFC President and Matchmaker sitting ringside.

We caught a photo of Dana paying his respects to a United States Army Veteran who was a big fan. This is just a snapshot of the cool moments you can experience when you visit the D Casino Hotel Las Vegas. You need to stop on by and capture the full picture for yourself!