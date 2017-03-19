Walker Furniture Closes Escrow on Land for a Second Store Location

Walker Furniture closed escrow March 16, on approximately 14-acres of land in southwest Las Vegas off the 215 Beltway and Sunset Road next to Ikea. Plans are to build a second furniture super store in the valley.

“People have been asking us for years to build another store in addition to our main location on MLK where business is thriving,” said Larry Alterwitz, CEO for Walker Furniture. “I feel the city is ripe for another location. The new super store together with our downtown super store will make us ultra-convenient to the whole city.”

Plans still being formulated will call for approximately 200,000 square feet of development with 150,000 square feet for Walker Furniture and the remaining 50,000 square feet for additional retail and dining. Breaking ground and the beginning of construction are forecast to begin later in the year. More information will be released as plans are confirmed.

Founded in 1955, Walker Furniture has served hundreds of thousands in Southern Nevada. Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, the Walker Furniture campus is approximately 150,000 square feet. Walker and its affiliates is Southern Nevada’s premiere choice in providing home furnishings and design services. In 1994, Walker developed the Home For The Holidays program furnishing hundreds of homes to families in need in the Las Vegas Valley. For more information, visit www.walkerfurniture.com or follow on twitter @walkerfurniture and Facebook.com/walkerfurniture for events, promotions and products.