BRAVO! Cucina Italiana Celebrates National Ravioli Day with Buy One, Take One Home on March 20

Derived from the old Italian word riavvolgere (“to wrap”), ravioli wraps up delicious, hearty cuisine. To celebrate this timeless, delicious food, BRAVO! Cucina Italiana is offering guests buy one, take one home for free, for select ravioli dishes on March 20, National Ravioli Day (while supplies last)!

BRAVO!’s featured ravioli dishes for the buy one, take one home for free offer are:

Chianti Braised Beef Ravioli : Sangiovese braised beef-filled ravioli, roasted sweet potatoes, brown butter, sage ($14.99 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner)

: Sangiovese braised beef-filled ravioli, roasted sweet potatoes, brown butter, sage ($14.99 at lunch and $16.99 at dinner) Lobster Ravioli Alla Vodka: Sautéed shrimp, tomato cream sauce, pesto bread crumbs ($14.99 at lunch and $18.99 at dinner)

“What better way is there to celebrate National Ravioli Day than with a buy one, take one home for free ravioli special?” said BRAVO Culinary Director & Chef Brian Harvey.

BRAVO! Cucina Italiana is located near the newly-renovated “Plaza” area at the Galleria at Sunset. Hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are highly suggested and can be made online by visiting BravoItalian.com or by calling 702-433-4352. For the latest news on BRAVO! Cucina Italiana follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.