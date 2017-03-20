Code Central Announces the Opening of its First Location in Henderson

The first of its kind in Nevada, Code Central is an after-school technology center where youth ages 6-16 learn the fundamentals of programming, app development and computer science. Combining self-paced, interactive programs with exciting group projects, kids learn coding and develop critical thinking and problem solving skills in a socially interactive environment.

Code Central was founded by brothers Brian and Eric Mendelsohn, who realized a lack of computer science instruction in public education. What they have created is a community-centric learning space for empowering youth with diverse options in education. They have seen first-hand that today’s jobs, and the jobs of the future, depend on the development of math, writing, creativity and critical thinking skills that can be gained from learning various code languages. Local based owner, Eric, brings 25 years of expertise in education, teaching and management to the tech learning center.

“We have developed a curriculum designed to engage and inspire students. We understand that kids learn and grow at their own pace, and our programs are tailored for curiosity and exploration. We also want them to have fun while they are learning” says Eric Mendelsohn, co-founder of Code Central. “Our team of educators share a vision to motivate and encourage kids to learn about technology and be creators instead of just users of technology.”

Students learn to create their own websites, apps, video games and explore with robotics. With Code Central’s advanced sprints, students apply what they learn with collaborative group projects introduced by industry professionals, allowing the student to experience the current trends in technology.

Code Central is enrolling now and offers a flexible membership structure to accommodate families’ busy schedules. Summer Camp registration will begin on March 15. For more information, visit the website at www.mycodecentral.com or call (702) 790-3930.