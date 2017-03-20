Foundation Assisting Seniors Hosts Series of Bingo Fundraiser Events

Residents of the valley can get ready to play bingo for a good cause. The Foundation Assisting Seniors has started their series of bingo fundraisers for the year 2017. The games began on March 19 with three additional bingo fundraisers throughout the year at June 18, Sept. 17 and Dec. 3.

Participants will be able to play in 20 games of bingo for $20 and the event will feature a 50/50 cash raffle. There will be a $1,000 cash prize for the Bonanza Coverall Jackpot, which is sponsored by Raymond James Financial.

“We are delighted to bring bingo, as we know the community truly enjoys it,” said Dennis Lesterson, a board member of The Foundation Assisting Seniors. “Through these fundraisers we are able to provide an exciting time for the senior community while raising money for The Foundation Assisting Seniors.”

The Foundation Assisting Seniors has been helping to improve the life of local seniors in the valley with a variety of services to help in any way possible since its establishment in 2002. Fundraisers for the community such as their bingo events help to make these improvements possible.

Headquartered in Henderson, The Foundation Assisting Seniors was established in April 2002, with a mission to assist the senior community in times of illness, recovery, confinement at home, coping with the loss of a loved one, and other senior challenges, as well as to provide assistance with everyday tasks such as household maintenance, and transportation. Founders Favil West and Chuck Davis created the Foundation Assisting Seniors as a 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit corporation. Each year, the foundation provides durable medical equipment and funding to our Affiliates in Sun City Anthem, Solera, Aliante, and Tuscany who responds to thousands of requests for assistance. The durable medical equipment is available to seniors (50 and over) living in the cities of Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

The Independence Center in Sun City Anthem is located at 2460 Hampton Road in Henderson. The time is 2 p.m. on June 18, Sept. 17 and Dec. 3. Doors will open one hour before each event and refreshments will be available for all attendees. At 1:30 p.m. there will be early bingo. For more information on the event, visit FoundationAssistingSeniors.org.