Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience coming to Las Vegas

By Joe Buda

Missing the world of Westeros? Unable to wait until Season 7 begins in July 2017? Fear not as the world of Westeros comes to life with the Game of Thrones® Live Concert Experience on Saturday, March 25 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

As the fans of the show know, much of what makes Game of Thrones such a hit is the amazing soundtrack that captures every moment.

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi brings a full orchestra and choir to create an immersive music and visual experience that enables the viewer to immerse themselves into the world of Westerns in a way never attempted before.

Guests will take a musical journey that spans from Meereen to the Wall and beyond. The journey is made possible by using music tour production and video technology that can only be described as innovative to recreate the look and feel of the various places found on the show, both in Essos and Westeros.

Footage from the show, along with new imagery created for the experience, will be used to further assist in immersing the guest into the world of the Seven Kingdoms.

As in Westeros, everything about the concert is created on a huge scale. The massive stage features 807 linear feel of video walls. These will be transported by 15 semi trucks that will ultimately travel 11,588 during it’s cross country tour.

Here are some other fun facts about the show and the tour:

Seven epic battle sequences will be shown.

The arena will have 136 speakers echoing battle calls and dragon screams.

It took three years to turn Djawadi’s vision of this concert experience into a reality.

“Winter is here” will be spoken 1,502 times throughout the entire tour.

The Game of Thrones “Main Title” will be played 850 times during the tour.

Tickets can be purchased online at LiveNation.com, AXS.com, or an MGM Resorts box office.