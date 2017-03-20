Girl Scouts Donate Hours to Build New Bird Home at Lion Habitat Ranch

On March 18, three Henderson Girl Scouts have taken action to better the local Lion Habitat Ranch. As a part of their Silver Award, Sixth graders, Emily Cox, Madison Prehn and Catelyn Higgins, have overseen the construction of a new bird enclosure. The 8-foot-by-4-foot enclosure will be the new home for Watson, an African Grey parrot that came to the Ranch from the shuttered Las Vegas Zoo. The 30-year-old facility on Rancho Drive was forced to close in 2013 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and US Department of Agriculture, which cited the zoo for poor conditions. Watson came to the Ranch on Bruner Avenue stressed from mice in his enclosure, which caused him to pluck out most of his feathers. Besides Watson, the Ranch has taken in numerous other exotic birds that were also house at the Las Vegas zoo.

When the girls were seeking a project for their Silver Award, they wanted to help animals. The award is earned by individually contributing a minimum of 50 hours of community service towards making a sustainable difference in their community. Besides the enclosure, the girls have been volunteering at the Ranch, as well as collecting donations, including bird seed, bird toys, garbage bags and paper towels, items the ranch needs on an on-going basis. Executive Vice President of the Land Surveying Firm of Wallace Morris Kline, Jason Higgins, took over the job of welding the enclosure. His firm also donated the cost of the steel for the frame. The girls are a part of Cadette Troop 514 that meets at Henderson Presbyterian Church.