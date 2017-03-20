Pitbull brings the party with Voli 305 to the newest Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Fashion Show mall

On Sunday night, Grammy-award winning artist Armando Christian Perez known as international superstar Pitbull aka “Mr. Worldwide,” brought the party with Voli 305 to the newest Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas.

Continuing the Grand Opening celebration, Pitbull arrived shortly after “The Most Bad Ones” stole the show on the red carpet in signature color coordinated dresses. Screaming fans stood on planters to get a glimpse of the superstar as he made an entrance.

Once hit song International Love began playing, Pitbull headed straight for the bar to make his favorite Watermelon Mojito Goblet with his vodka brand, Voli 305. Making a toast to the crowd, this cocktail kicked off the official Voli 305 partnership with Sugar Factory. Making his way to the candyland, Pitbull stopped to take selfies and images with enthusiastic fans.

Other notable attendees of the evening include Pit Boss star Luigi “Shorty” Rossi and Brazilian personality Liziane Gutierrez.

Photo Credit: Getty Images via Bryan Steffy