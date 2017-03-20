Scott Disick hosts grand opening of Sugar Factory’s newest, largest location at Fashion Show mall

On Saturday night, TV personality Scott Disick hosted the grand opening of Sugar Factory’s newest, largest location in Las Vegas at Fashion Show Mall. Arriving at 7:00pm with Mason and Penelope, Disick took selfies with screaming fans before walking through the confectionary.

Afterward, the family headed upstairs to check out the new Chocolate Lounge and whimsical candy land. While Scott interviewed with media, well-behaved Penelope and Mason sat nearby in awe of the light up “candy” tulips and mini-carousel.

Before heading to the first level for family dinner, the kids ran through the confectionary selecting their favorite candies and Sugar Factory novelties. Scott enjoyed the Garbage Salad and finished the evening with his kids on a sweet note with the legendary King Kong Sundae, 24 scoops of ice cream with various toppings and sparklers.

The new luxurious Sugar Factory Chocolate Lounge, located on the second floor of the Plaza at Fashion Show, is a chocolate covered fantasy in a space embellished with rich gold and caramel tones, luxurious cocoa-colored furniture, divine treats, and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook stunning sights of the Strip. This sinful new addition to the “sweet” location is perfect for chocolate lovers of all ages, but especially for adults looking for a more intimate dining experience. In addition to an indulgent selection of dishes, all cocktails and beverages are served in original delectable chocolate dipped glassware.

MENU HIGHLIGHTS:

Chocolate Mudslide Martini- mixed with vodka, Kahlua, Bailey’s Irish cream, garnished with chocolate shavings, chocolate drizzle, and a milk chocolate rim

Chocolate Poppin’ Martini- mix of Godiva chocolate liqueur, vanilla vodka, and dipped in milk chocolate and red Pop Rocks

White Chocolate White Russian- white chocolate sprinkled with a layer of cocoa powder

White Chocolate Manhattan Straight Up- whiskey and sweet vermouth, dipped in white chocolate

Reese’s Pieces Sweet Dough Pizza- chocolate dough, peanut butter buckeye cream, reese’s pieces brownie bites, pretzels, and chocolate sauce

Devil’s Food Cake- layers of Belgian chocolate sponge cake and bittersweet ganache, vanilla bean frosting, and passion fruit sauce

Tartuffi White Chocolate Truffle-flavorful white chocolate gianduja, Piemonte hazelnut pieces, slivers of wafer biscuit, and a hint of salt

Sugar Factory American Brasserie is located at Fashion Show Mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. S. Reservations and large-group bookings are available through OpenTable.com or by calling 702.685.0483. For more information about Sugar Factory, visit Chocolate Lounge atAmerican Brasserie is located at Fashion Show Mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. S. Reservations and large-group bookings are available through OpenTable.com or by calling 702.685.0483. For more information aboutvisit sugarfactory.com