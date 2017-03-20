Short track racing returns to The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday night

Sparks and rubber will be flying at The Bullring on Saturday night, March 25, as the Las Vegas Motor Speedway short track kicks off its 2017 racing season with a full schedule of racing.

All eight classes of cars, including NASCAR Super Late Models, Grand American Modifieds, Super Stocks and Bombers, will take to the track on the first of 15 event weekends at the 3/8-mile paved oval in 2017. USLCI Legends, Thunder Cars and Bandoleros are also racing on opening night, as well as the popular Skid Plate Cars.

Defending Champions Justin Johnson (NASCAR Super Late Models), Don Sargent (NASCAR Super Stocks), Peyton Saxton (NASCAR Grand American Modifieds), Sam Jacks (NASCAR Bombers), Cameron Morga (USLCI Legends-Pro), Chris Bosley (USLCI Thunder Cars), Brian Williams (USLCI Legends-Semi-Pro), Michael Todd Glazier (USLCI Legends-Masters), R.J. Smotherman (USLCI Bandolero Bandits) and Robert Smotherman (Skid Plate Cars) are all expected to compete on the special night. The evening’s racing slate will be anchored by a 50-lap NASCAR Super Late Models race and include a 35-lap NASCAR Grand American Modifieds feature.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, with qualifying beginning at 5:15 p.m. and opening ceremonies taking place at 7. This weekend’s event is the first of 12 points races for the track’s eight major classes, and the season continues through championship night on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult on Saturday and throughout The Bullring’s 2017 season.

One of the most affordable entertainment options in Las Vegas, the Bullring’s annual series will feature family friendly concession prices that include $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beer. Spectators can also save money by purchasing admission tickets in advance by visiting or calling the LVMS ticket office at 800-644-4444 or online at LVMS.com.

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Opening Night schedule

Saturday, March 25

5 p.m.

Spectator gates open

5:15 p.m.

USLCI Bandolero group qualifying (3 laps)

USLCI Legends group qualifying (3 laps)

USLCI Thunder Car group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Bombers group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Super Stocks group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds single-car qualifying (2 laps)

NASCAR Super Late Models single-car qualifying (2 laps)

7 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies/National Anthem

USLCI Bandolero Bandits feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws feature – 15 laps (15 minutes)

USLCI Thunder Cars feature – 15 laps (15 minutes)

NASCAR Super Stocks feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

USLCI Legends feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

Skid Plate Cars feature – 15 laps

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds feature – 35 laps (30 minutes)

NASCAR Bombers feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Super Late Models feature – 50 laps (50 minutes)

** ** Schedule subject to change ** **