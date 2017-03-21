‘Run Away with Cirque du Soleil’ Hosts its 16th Annual Event at the Springs Preserve

Written and photography by Emily Gelbart

Standing in the middle of the Springs Preserve amphitheater with various Cirque du Soleil characters dancing on the stage and leading a crowd in warm-ups, one might thinking they are dreaming. Children are playing in a bubble piano, and acrobats are teaching spectators how to become Cirque du Soleil experts’ moments before they start a 5K run. This was the scene at the 16th annual Run Away with Cirque du Soleil 5K run and 1-mile fun run held at the Las Vegas Springs Preserve. The annual run was held to benefit educational and environmental-sustainability programs at the Springs Preserve Foundation as well as the Cirque du Soleil Foundation.

The morning began with live music and performances from the Arts Nomades program to get the crowd excited for the run. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman expressed her appreciation for the run by stating that, along with her husband and former mayor Oscar, they attended the event every year since before she took office.

“Everything we do in Las Vegas, we do bigger and better than anyone else,” Mayor Goodman proudly stated that morning. Goodman received an honorary award for her work and dedication to the Las Vegas community and a representative from Dina Titus’s office came to commemorate the event.

Then the Cirque du Soleil characters came on stage to get the runners stretched and energized before the run began. This year the 5K trail featured the newest exhibit of the Springs Preserve, Boomtown, a turn of the century vintage Nevada exhibit that was part of the course for the first time at this year’s event. The top finisher for the male category was Andrew Duncan with a time of 16:23 and the top finisher for the female category was Shelby Nelson with a time of 19:48.

Each award passed out that day was handcrafted by materials used for the original set and costumes of the “Beatles LOVE” by Cirque du Soleil. The show has recently been revamped, and the head carpenter for the show, Ben Stevenson, wanted to commemorate the original design of the show by turning the scraps into one-of-a-kind awards. Some of the well-known pieces of the show were set up at the run such as the bubble piano and the mobile musical set. Stevenson said that the completely mobile and fully equipped stereo system in the musical set allows the piece to move freely through the casino and “…bring the music of Cirque du Soleil into the hotel.” He was just one of the many people who works for Cirque du Soleil that was present that day.

A special guest from “Mystere,” the first Cirque du Soleil show to perform in Las Vegas, was able to attend the event and cheer on runners. Bebe Francois is the larger than life baby of “Mystere.” Since the baby only speaks gibberish, Calum Pearson, the vice president of resident shows worldwide at Cirque du Soleil, translated for Francois. Pearson communicated that Francois believes he has the best job in the world where he can bring his special talents to such a wonderful show. “He feeds off the audience and creates a personal connection with them. This makes each show just as special as the next,” Pearson said.

Out of costume and blending in with the crowd were different members of the Cirque du Soleil. Maggie Mart is an acrobat for “KA” and has been with Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas for 10 years. Every since she was 3 years old, Mart has been doing acrobatics. When she saw Cirque on television at the age of 15, she knew she wanted to join. This year Mart decided to run the 5K because, “I have participated in the event almost every year as a character and I wanted to run for the experience.”

Another member of “KA” who ran the 5K was Zach Paugh, a wardrobe attendant. Paugh has been working for the show as an intern for almost two years and is responsible for getting everyone dressed whether it is getting puppets set up or putting makeup on the characters. It was his second year running at the event. “It’s the energy of running with my fellow cast and crew members that makes me want to run. Also we have some friendly competition with other shows that gets me excited too,” Paugh jokingly stated.

This race is far from ordinary in the most spectacular of ways. Running alongside some of favorite Cirque du Soleil characters truly is a dream come true. For more information for next year’s run, click here.