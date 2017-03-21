USFantasy Sports Continues to Offer Exciting Round 3 Contests for NCAA Basketball Tournament

March is here and the madness carries on with surprising upsets and unbelievable buzzer-beaters. While your brackets may be busted, USFantasy Sports (USF) continues to offerother electrifying ways to cash in on the tournament excitement with unique props for the regional semifinals.

Round 3 of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins on Thursday, March 23 as No. 7 Michigan takes on No. 3 Oregon and No. 4 West Virginia takes on No. 1 Gonzaga. USF players can make $2 minimum win bets on margin of victory props. Odds are shown in real-time here. Play along with your friends in most Nevada race and sports books here.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Social Media Sports Coordinator at Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies, Jon Castagnino, shares his round 3 picks here.

Betting is now open and closes at the start time of each game on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24. Here are the opening odds:

NBA daily contests can be found online here, NHL daily contests can be found online here, NASCAR daily contests can be found online here and PGA daily contests can be found here.

The source for all information about USF is at www.usfantasy.com. Follow USF on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates.