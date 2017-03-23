Fantasy at Luxor Honors Our Troops for Military Appreciation Month

The lovely ladies of “Fantasy,” Luxor Hotel and Casino’s award-winning adult revue, will salute the nation’s troops with their fourth annual special show for the military, May 10 at 10:30 p.m. in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

“Fantasy” will offer complimentary tickets for active-duty military with valid military identification. The first 50 military members to reserve their tickets will receive complimentary entry to the show for themselves and a guest.

Immediately following the show, all honored guests are invited to mix and mingle with the “Fantasy” cast at a meet-and-greet, with the opportunity for autographs and photos.

Members of the military must reserve their tickets before May 5 by emailing FANTASYVIP1@wickedcreative.com.

To redeem show tickets, guests must present valid military photo ID at the Atrium Showroom, located on the Atrium level of Luxor Hotel and Casino, at least one hour prior to showtime. Tickets cannot be exchanged for cash and are non-exchangeable/non-transferable. Tickets are subject to certain restrictions and availability. Management reserves all rights.

Celebrating 17 successful years on The Strip, “Fantasy” was named “Best Female Adult Show in Las Vegas” by InVegas in 2016, received the silver award for “Best Female Revue” in the 2016 Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas” poll, “Best Showgirls” in the 2015 and 2012 Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas” poll and a recipient of the Las Vegas Weekly “Best of Vegas 2014” awards. Dynamic lead singer Lorena Peril adds an exciting and unforgettable element with amazing powerhouse vocals, taking center-stage alongside a talented cast of beautiful dancers. Popular among singles and couples alike, the sexy production showcases 15 high-energy numbers set to a variety of today’s top music genres. While the gorgeous dancers lure guests into their wildest fantasies, comic relief Sean E. Cooper keeps audiences on its toes with his spot-on impressions of some of pop culture’s most recognizable personalities.

Fans may follow “Fantasy” on Twitter and Instagram @fantasyluxor or like “Fantasy” on Facebook at facebook.com/FantasyLuxor.