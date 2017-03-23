Julh: Popular downtown loft community to open late April for home sales

Juhl, a 344 residence, loft-style community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and is known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, will open for sales in late April with an interest list now forming. This urban destination, complete with 20,000 square feet of specially curated ground level retail that complements the neighborhood’s existing retail, seamlessly connects downtown districts, including the Arts District, from which it draws significant inspiration. Juhl is a popular residential choice for professionals and entrepreneurs, especially many who work at firms and courthouses throughout downtown’s expansive legal community.

Juhl encompasses multiple buildings, including a high-rise, mid-rise, brownstones, live/work spaces, retail spaces and a warehouse style loft building. Many of its residences can be customized via 130 unique floorplan configurations, including many that are one-of-a-kind within the property. Homes at Juhl range from 600 to just under 2,000 square feet and start in the high $100s.

Recently refreshed, Juhl boasts an upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas, lobby and co-op working spaces that cater to its professional residents. Hallmarks of Juhl include flexible floor plans, large terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize natural light. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s cool urban vibe.

Amenities include an al fresco screening room; two-story fitness facility overlooking the pool and spa; tenth floor wine patio, dining deck and fire pit; 24-hour security; gated parking structure with assigned resident parking; and full service concierge. A summer kitchen, called “Canvas Grill,” is the perfect spot for warm weather entertaining. And a nearby Urban Garden plot exclusively for use by Juhl residents makes it possible to grow fresh herbs and vegetables – in the heart of the city.

According to Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners and Northcap, purchased Juhl in 2013 as DK Las Vegas, Juhl is home to scores of professionals who are drawn to the downtown lifestyle and the urban contemporary aesthetic of the property.

“Juhl is situated between the Arts District and Fremont East Entertainment District so its location, along with its robust retail offerings, serve to connect areas of downtown and create a more cohesive retail and dining experience,” said Vaknin.

The community boasts its own “Artist in Residence” program that currently features local Las Vegan Justin Favela, whose work is showcased in “Tilting the Basin: Contemporary Art of Nevada,” an exhibit featuring more than 30 artists living and working across Nevada today. Juhl is a sponsor of this two-month event in downtown Las Vegas that is also promoting a future modern art museum in the area.

“Interest is strong for those desiring to make Juhl their permanent home, including many who are currently living there as rental residents,” Vaknin said. “Juhl offers a distinctly urban vibe that is elevated in both design and functionality. It is home to many attorneys and others who work in the downtown legal and professional services community, technology gurus, entrepreneurs and artists – all drawn to the area’s vibrancy and immediate access to all that downtown offers, including more than 150 restaurants, museums and other major attractions as well as the emerging Medical District. It’s an exceptional downtown community that is creating a diversity of living opportunities for those desiring to live in the heart of the action.”

Late last year, The Promenade at Juhl opened on the property’s ground level, further enhancing the convenience of living at Juhl and adding to the area’s growing sense of community. Seven of eight planned retail spaces are now open, including several that are owned and operated by Juhl residents embracing the dream of living and working in the same space. Now open at The Promenade at Juhl are Greens & Proteins, a modern, family-friendly café with a healthy twist; Le Pho, a popular Vietnamese kitchen; Classic Jewel, a cocktail lounge; A/V Boutique, specializing in home theater retail and design; Downtown Décor, offering eclectic and esoteric home furnishings and décor; JAECI, offering inspirational jewelry; Galerie Miscre8, an urban gallery; Get a Haircut, a classic rock-themed barber shop; and coming soon is The Corner Market.

“Juhl is the next exciting addition to downtown’s evolution as a true urban center within the heart of our city,” Vaknin said. “It provides a myriad of cosmopolitan living options for like-minded residents drawn to the area’s growing vibrancy.”

To join the Juhl priority interest list, register at www.juhllv.com.