Monster Jam World Finals Drivers Made Monster-Size Wishes Come True for Make-A-Wish Kids

All 32 Monster Jam drivers competing in this weekend’s 18th Annual World Finals met nine Make-A-Wish children and their families today, providing an unforgettable experience including taking a drive in an actual Monster Jam ride truck. The families traveled to Las Vegas from all over the country to have this special, one-of-a-kind encounter.

Monster Jam World Finals 18 takes place March 23-25 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Fans can witness the greatest Monster Jam truck racing and freestyle competition in the history of the sport while getting up-close-and-personal with the Monster Jam trucks and drivers as they are granted more fan access to the stars of the show than any other live event.

Tickets are available now by calling 702-739-FANS, online at UNLVTickets.com, Sam Boyd Stadium and Thomas & Mack Center box offices, or UNLV Tickets outlets at La Bonita Supermarkets.