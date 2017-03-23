Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association announces Women in Lodging scholarship partnership

The Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association (NHLA) has implemented a scholarship program for its Women in Lodging division. The scholarship is sponsored by the Timothy S Y Lam Foundation.

The NHLA Women in Lodging (WIL) division was launched in 2015 and currently has nearly 200 industry members statewide. NHLA Women in Lodging provides a solid forum to promote women’s leadership as well as professional career development.

NHLA Women in Lodging offers a dynamic mentor program, seminars, social networking events, community philanthropic support, and access to female industry leaders.

Rewarding the best and brightest in the hospitality industry

One of the goals of NHLA Women in Lodging is to identify and reward the best and brightest in the hospitality industry. With the support of the Timothy S Y Lam Foundation scholarship funding, the recipient of the award will have the opportunity to utilize it in a variety of ways in 2018. The $2000 scholarship may be used towards hospitality certifications, related class or online courses at any post-secondary accredited institution, hospitality travel conferences or organization workshops or seminars.

Criteria for scholarship application is available through the Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association website. Deadline to apply is Nov. 15.

“We believe in building long term partnerships with associations such as NHLA Women in Lodging to advance the careers of hospitality professionals. We are truly grateful for the opportunity,” stated Anne Browne, Timothy S Y Lam Foundation Director.

“We are so excited to offer this program for our NHLA Women in Lodging members,” Diane Gandy, NHLA President, explained. “We are very appreciative of the scholarship sponsorship provided by the Timothy S Y Lam Foundation. This generous support allows us to provide a new, valuable component of WIL membership as we encourage our female leaders in their educational and career development.”

The Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association is the leading industry association in Nevada and one of the strongest in the USA. Since 1979, NHLA has been the unifying voice for Nevada’s multi-billion dollar resort and lodging industry. With over 200 hotels and industry supporting vendor members, NHLA is the state’s largest industry advocate. www.nvhotels.com.

The Timothy S Y Lam Foundation (TSYLF) is a 501(c)(3) private foundation established in 2012 to honor the legacy of Timothy S Y Lam by supporting the professional development and academic advancement of the hospitality industry. The mission of TSYLF is to support research, education and training within the hospitality industry by bestowing scholarships and grants to those seeking careers or advancement in the hospitality industry; funding education programs that promote the hospitality industry; and awarding research grants to those interested in blending academia with practical industry know-how. For more information on scholarship and grant opportunities visit www.timothysylam.org.