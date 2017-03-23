The D and Golden Gate Casino Hotel’s throw the biggest St Patrick’s Day parties in Las Vegas!

Going green has never been more exciting! The D and Golden Gate Casino Hotel’s in Downtown Las Vegas always knows how to throw a cool party and St. Patrick’s Day was no exception. Thousands of guests packed the celebrity hot spot for a night full of flair, beer and cheer in downtown Las Vegas.

Speaking of the hot spot, reality TV Stars Horny Mike and Shorty Rossi, decided to celebrate the luck of the Irish with a night full of drinks and fun with The D Casino Hotel Owner, Derek Stevens, and his wife, Nicole, along with co-owner Greg Stevens, at the D’s world famous LONGBAR. George Bell, the former Guinness World Record holder, tried to blend in, however, that was a “tall” order as he was seen posing for photos next to some lucky leprechauns. The only limits in Las Vegas are at the tables. Experience the never ending party at the D Casino Hotel Las Vegas!

Photos courtesy of The D Casino Hotel