Celebrate International Waffle Day on March 25

Therapy

Therapy restaurant located in Downtown Las Vegas offers their signature Chicken and Red Velvet Waffle Sliders for International Waffle Day: red velvet waffles stacked with buttermilk battered fried chicken breast, red pepper remoulade slaw and Therapy’s in-house vanilla maple syrup, priced at $15.

SLS Hotel & Casino: Bazaar Meat & Northside Café

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, the acclaimed signature restaurant at SLS Las Vegas, offers a sweet-and-savory twist on waffles with The Foieffle: fluffy air waffles filled with foie espuma and drizzled in peanut butter and honey, priced at $12.

Northside Café at SLS Las Vegas will celebrate International Waffle Day with the Strawberry Waffle, a Belgian Waffle topped with fresh strawberries and vanilla whipped cream, priced at $14.95

HEXX Kitchen + Bar

For International Waffle Day, Vegas visitors and locals alike are invited to stop by HEXX Kitchen + Bar inside Paris Las Vegas, offering a sweet option with its Cinnaroll waffle. Created by Executive Chef, Matthew Piekarski, the popular brunch favorite is topped with cream cheese frosting, cinnamon and sugar, priced at $13.95. For those who truly want to make the most of the holiday, the Cinnaroll waffle is best enjoyed on HEXX’s Strip-side patio, paired with bottomless mimosas.