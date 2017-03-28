Golden Knights CEO Bill Foley welcomes Raiders to Las Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley issued the following statement today, March 27, regarding the Oakland Raiders relocation to Las Vegas:

“On behalf of the entire Vegas Golden Knights family, I would like to welcome and congratulate Mark Davis and the Oakland Raiders on their relocation to the great city of Las Vegas,” said Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley. “It truly is an exciting time to be from Las Vegas. There is only a select group of cities in North America that are home to both an NHL and an NFL franchise and Vegas is now one of them. This alone should be a great source of pride for our community and our fans. Las Vegas has always been one of the most popular destination cities in the world and it is now emerging as a premier location for major league professional sports.”