Prison Break Star Robert Knepper and friends dine at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

The D Casino Hotel Las Vegas lived up to its celebrity hot spot status when television and film actor, Robert Knepper, stopped by to take in a fun Vegas weekend. You may recognize the D’s latest guest as the famous villainous prisoner, Theodore “T-Bag” Bagwell, from the thrilling Fox series, Prison Break. Knepper got into character when he showed off his “tough guy side,” demolishing a signature 32-ounce Tomahawk Rib-Eye steak down to the bone at the D’s Italian Steakhouse, Andiamo. It was a great celebration for the return of the character that led Knepper to stardom?

Joining Knepper and wife, Nadine, for dinner was friend, Hollywood producer, Marklen Kennedy, Kennedy’s wife, Carey, as well as their long-time friend, D Executive, Richard Wilk. After their meals, the group was seen enjoying Fremont Street Experience and posing for photos with fans. The evening ended with a night cap at the world famous LONGBAR inside the D Casino. Things got a little crazy when dozens of fans crowded around the actor to get his photo. Once it starting getting a bit too overwhelming for Knepper, security came by to rush the actor to his limo. Don’t miss Robert Knepper’s return to TV as “T-Bag”, when Prison Break returns April 4 on Fox.