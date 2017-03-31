USFantasy Sports Unveils Exhilarating NCAA, Golf and Mixed Martial Arts Contests

As the madness comes to an end and your bracket is inevitably busted, USFantasy Sports (USF) provides hope to those who thought all was lost with exhilarating NCAA, golf and Mixed Martial Arts contests.

The 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Semi-Finals begin Saturday, April 1 as No. 7 South Carolina takes on No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Oregon hopes to overthrow No. 1 North Carolina. USF players can make $2 win bets on the margin of victory, point spread in the first half, total points scored, team with the most three-pointers, highest scoring team and the tournament outcome. Betting is now open and closes Saturday, April 1 at the start of each game.

USF players can also cash in on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Finals starting on Sunday, April 2 with contests on the margin of victory, point spread in the first half and total points scored.

Here are the opening odds:

The 2017 Masters Tournament also kicks off on Thursday, April 6 at August National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. USF players can make $2 win or place bets, 50 cent trifectas or $1 daily doubles on the golfers with the most holes played and lowest gross score. Betting is now open and closes Thursday, April 6 at 6 a.m. PST.

Mixed Martial Arts 210 takes place on Saturday, April 8 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. USF players can make $2 win wagers on the highly anticipated bouts betweenCharles Oliveira vs. Will Brooks, Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Cote, Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzales, Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi and Daniel Cormier vs. AnthonyJohnson. Betting is now open and closes on Saturday, April 8.

Here are the opening odds:

University of Nevada, Las Vegas' Social Media Sports Coordinator at Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies, Jon Castagnino, shares his NCAA picks here. All USFodds are shown in real-time here.

NBA daily contests can be found online here, NHL daily contests can be found online here, NASCAR daily contests can be found online here, Mixed Martial Arts contests can be found here and PGA daily contests can be found here.

Follow USF on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates.