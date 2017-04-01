Family, fun and diversity is key for DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Debbie Hall

Antron Brown and J.R. Todd spoke at the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals media lunch at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Crab on Thursday.

Brown, a three-time and reigning Top Fuel world champion, joined Todd and Courtney Force to talk about this year’s Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which runs through Sunday. Brown, who has clinched world championships at The Strip each of the last two years, won LVMS’ spring event in 2016 and is excited about being back at the iconic drag strip.

“Hopefully, we can start off like we did last year hear in Vegas and get a win here this week,” said Brown, who won his first world title in 2012. “There’s a lot of teams out there this year that can get the job done, and we know what we need to do. We need to keep our heads down and go to work.”

When discussing diversity in the sport, “The coolest thing about our form of motor sports is that there has always been diversity,” Brown told Informer Media Group. “Shirley Muldowney broke down barriers in the 1970s.” Don Prudhomme and Kenny Bernstein are two of Brown’s inspiration to become part of the sport but he also believes there is another reason for its popularity.

“What makes our sport so unique is the access,” he explained. “Every ticket is a pit pass. When I was a kid, my dad and my uncle used to take me to the racetrack and I would go to the big national events. I was taken to the pits and I could be part of the excitement. I feel in love with this sport and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Brown is thrilled about the junior drag racing available today and said he believes this will encourage others to become part of racing. He also credits the support of his family and the memories of racing with them that has contributed to his success.

Todd finished fourth in the final NHRA Top Fuel points standings a year ago and has one runner-up finish at The Strip at LVMS, back in 2009. He has switched to the Funny Car division this year and would love to turn heads in Las Vegas as he continues to learn about his new hot rod.

“I’m getting there,” Todd said. “The more races we have, the more comfortable I get. We went back to the shop after Gainesville to adjust my seat and some other things in the car to get me a little more comfortable, and the car has shown progress. The last few races, we’ve just had dumb mechanical things happen that have plagued us, and once we get all that sorted out, I think we’ll be a threat come Sunday.”

Todd began racing as a junior dragster when he was 10 years old. “If it weren’t for my mom and dad, I wouldn’t be at the level I am now,” he told Informer Media Group. “I got started at a young age, traveled across the country and it’s a great way for kids to get involved in the sport.” He is amazed that as an adult, he is participating in a press conference in Las Vegas as a racer in a Nitro Funny Car and does it as a living.

On Friday, Todd tweeted, “Tricky track conditions today not allowing a lot of good runs. We ended up qualifying 6th so far with a 3.94. We’ll get after it tomorrow.”

More qualifying sessions and elimination rounds follow on Saturday, with final eliminations and divisional championships being determined on Sunday.

All children 12 and under get a free General Admission ticket when accompanied by a ticketed adult, and every ticket is a pit pass at the NHRA event. For tickets or more information, log on to www.LVMS.com or call the LVMS Ticket Office at 800-644-4444.