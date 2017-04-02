Country Music Artist Jerrod Niemann Surprises Bride During Wedding At The Mob Museum

On Saturday evening, April 1, multi-platinum country artist Jerrod Niemann visited The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, to surprise a bride during her wedding reception and serenade her with his new single, “God Made a Woman.” The surprise appearance took place in the Museum’s historic courtroom, where the reception was underway. The bride, L. Suni Hawksworth, and groom, Patrick Gary, met in Columbia, South Carolina and live in Portland, Oregon.