Country Music Artist Jerrod Niemann Surprises Bride During Wedding At The Mob Museum

April 2, 2017  |   Filed under: Featured,Lifestyle  |   Posted by:

On Saturday evening, April 1, multi-platinum country artist Jerrod Niemann visited The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, to surprise a bride during her wedding reception and serenade her with his new single, “God Made a Woman.” The surprise appearance took place in the Museum’s historic courtroom, where the reception was underway. The bride, L. Suni Hawksworth, and groom, Patrick Gary, met in Columbia, South Carolina and live in Portland, Oregon.

 

0.00 avg. rating (0% score) - 0 votes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join the Informer mailing list

Check your email and confirm the subscription