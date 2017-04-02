Robert Knepper and his wife Nadine spotted at Carlito’s Burritos

Taking a break from the press rounds for his upcoming season of Prison Break, Robert Knepper and his wife Nadine dined at Carlito’s Burritos in Henderson enjoying Carlito’s Burritos weekly All You Can Eat Barbeque and partook in the Green Hatch Chile Margaritta’s accompanied with chips, guacamole & hatch chile salsa then started their second course with a tasting menu from Chef Dave Samuels grill of Green Hatch Chile rubbed baby back smoked ribs, sausage and tri tip then rounded out their meal with the Red Hatch Chile Chicken Huevos Rancheros. For desert, Robert and his wife delved into the sugar cinnamon coated sopapillas covered in local honey. Robert posed for pictures with numerous customers and wait staff and gave some life lessons to Carlito’s Burritos co-proprietor Marklen’s son Queso. Prison Break premieres April 4 9/8c on FOX.

Robert and Marklen both appeared in the History Channel mini-series Texas Rising which also starred the late Bill Paxton. Marklen and Robert broke open a bottle of mezcal that Paxton had gifted to Marklen on the set of Texas Rising and they toasted their late friends memory.