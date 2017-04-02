Rock ‘N’ Roll Legend, Dee Snider, spotted at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas

Rock ‘n’ Roll legend Dee Snider shared laughs with the audience during Dana Carvey and John Lovitz’s comedy show, “Reunited, at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas last night. The Twisted Sister singer posed for a photo before the show with Carvey and Lovitz. He rocked an all-black look with a leather jacket and studded belt; his long locks were slicked back into a ponytail.

Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz star as headliners in “Reunited” at SLS Las Vegas, with show dates scheduled through November. Tickets and show dates are available at www.foundrylv.com.

