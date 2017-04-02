Sightings at Tao Restaurant, Tao Nightclub and Beauty & Essex

Recording artist Leona Lewis celebrated her birthday with a night out with 15 of her closest friends on Saturday. Wearing a multi-colored, sequins jumpsuit, the “Bleeding Love” star started off her night with a special dinner at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas where she enjoyed the avocado toast, chicken meatballs, yellowtail sashimi and more. Keeping the festivities going, the group headed to TAO Nightclub in The Venetian where they took over a VIP table and Lewis was surprised with a celebratory presentation from the staff. The singer and her friends danced the night away as DJ Mustard manned the decks.

NFL star Shawn Lauvao was seen partying at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian Friday night with a group of friends at a VIP table.

At a nearby table was makeup artists and Instagram stars Nikita Dragun and Jeffree Star. At one point in the night, Dragun jumped in the DJ booth prompting DJ Scene to get on the mic and give a shout out to the famed artists.

Members of the rock band Plain White T’s were spotted at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian Thursday night. The group took in the party from a VIP table as Justin Credible manned the decks for Worship Thursday.

Last weekend, Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban was seen at a VIP table with friends.

YouTube sensation Tyler Oakley celebrated his recent birthday at TAO restaurant in The Venetian. Joined by friends, the group enjoyed the satay of sea bass, lobster wontons and more before Oakley was surprised with a giant fortune cookie in honor of his birthday.

At LAVO Italian Restaurant in The Palazzo, actor Ser’Darius Blain was spotted having dinner with family and friends. The group enjoyed the one-pound meatball, calamari, steak and more.

DJ Khaled enjoyed dinner with friends at TAO restaurant in The Venetian. The “We the Best” artist dined on the chicken wing lollipops, Buddha chicken, jalapeno sashimi and more.

At TAO Nightclub in The Venetian, NFL player Brynden Trawick and a friend were seen taking in the party from a VIP table.

Scott Hoying of the group Pentatonix enjoyed dinner at TAO restaurant in The Venetian with a group of friends before heading to Marquee Nightclub where they took in the party from a VIP table.

NFL star Jerry Rice was spotted at TAO Nightclub and the former football player danced at a VIP table and at one point jumped in the DJ booth and greeted the crowd.