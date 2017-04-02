Ty Dolla $ign and Antonio Esfandiari spotted at TAO; Sarah Shahi at Beauty & Essex; Dierks Bentley at Marquee

Ty Dolla $ign kicked off the weekend and took over TAO Nightclub in The Venetian March 16 as he treated club-goers to a blowout performance. The rapper started off the night with dinner at the restaurant where he and his entourage enjoyed the satay of seabass, coconut shrimp, chicken fried rice and more. After dinner, the “Saved” artist headed into the nightclub where he took to the stage and performed his top hits before taking in Worship Thursday from his VIP table.

Also at TAO Nightclub was professional poker player Antonio Esfandiari. “The Magician” enjoyed the party with friends at a VIP table.

Photo credit: Al Powers

Actress and model Sarah Shahi kicked off a night out and enjoyed dinner at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with a group of friends. After dinner, the group made their way to Marquee Nightclub where they sipped on Champagne and took in the night from a VIP table as DJ Mustard fueled the party.

Also at Marquee Nightclub was NFL star Richard Sherman. Joined by his brother and a few friends, the Seahawks player partied the night away at a dancefloor table.

After performing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Dierks Bentley and members of his band headed to Marquee where they celebrated a successful concert.