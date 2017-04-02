Ty Dolla $ign, YG and others spotted at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan

Last Monday night at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Ty Dolla $ign performed for a packed house of club-goers at the Official Nightclub & Bar Show Platinum Party. The rapper took to the stage and performed a set of his top hits before “Don’t Tell ‘Em” artist YG joined him on stage for three songs.

In the crowd at Marquee was “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval at a VIP table with a friend.

Photo credit: Al Powers

TAO Group Las Vegas resident DJ Khaled returned to Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas March 17 and treated club-goers to a blowout performance of his top hits followed by a special DJ set. The Snapchat guru was joined by friends and took in the rest of the party at his VIP table.

Photo credit: Tony Tran

Actress and model Sarah Shahi kicked off a night out and enjoyed dinner at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with a group of friends. After dinner, the group made their way to Marquee Nightclub where they sipped on Champagne and took in the night from a VIP table as DJ Mustard fueled the party.

Also at Marquee Nightclub was NFL star Richard Sherman. Joined by his brother and a few friends, the Seahawks player partied the night away at a dancefloor table.

After performing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Friday night, Dierks Bentley and members of his band headed to Marquee where they celebrated a successful concert.