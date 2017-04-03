Country music artist Clay Walker spotted at d.vino Italian Food & Wine Bar

Country music artist Clay Walker dined at d.vino Italian Food & Wine Bar with his wife Jessica Craig on Sunday, April 2. In town for the American Country Music awards, Walker and his wife enjoyed bruschetta and mussels, angel hair with pomodoro sauce and a ribeye steak before heading to Park Theater to perform at the ACM Awards Official After Party. The couple also announced on social media that they were expecting baby number four! Great news, food, and performance!

