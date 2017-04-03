It is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops on April 4

Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops at the District at Green Valley Ranch and inside Sunset Station Hotel & Casino will be featuring Free Cone Day from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on April 4 as part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Las Vegas entertainers, social media personalities and chefs will serve ice cream at the District location throughout Free Cone Day. The District at Green Valley Ranch Ben & Jerry’s location will also feature a face painter and balloon maker from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A small cone or cup is free with no purchase necessary, with donations being accepted for the CASA Foundation. All flavors will be available, including non-dairy. CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children so they can thrive in safe, permanent homes. To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, visit casalasvegas.org.

Celebrity scoopers scheduled include The Hooters Girls (12 noon), cast members of Chippendales (1 p.m.), cast members of Fantasy at Luxor and Chef Javier Chavez (2 p.m.), Vinnie Favorito and Chef Carla Pellegrino (3 p.m.), cast members of “Marriage Can Be Murder” and Chef Wes Kendrick (4 p.m.), Jennifer Romas (“Sexxy”) and Chadwick Johnson (5 p.m.) Comedy Magician Adam London and city of Henderson’s Barbra Coffee (6 p.m.) and Magician Seth Grabel with Celebrity Auctioneer Jeff Manning (7 p.m.).

Ben & Jerry’s inside Sunset Station Hotel & Casino and the District at Green Valley Ranch are both owned and operated by Georges and Joyce Maalouf, Henderson residents and longtime supporters of local charitable organizations.

The District at Green Valley Ranch is located next to the Green Valley Ranch Casino on I-215 and Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. Ben & Jerry’s is located across from Panera Bread. For more information, call (702) 437-3300. Sunset Station Hotel & Casino’s scoop shop is located inside the food court. For more information, call (702) 435-1010.