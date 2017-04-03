Keith Urban, Chase Bryant and Dierks Bentley attend ACM party in La Cave at Wynn Las Vegas

Keith Urban played a two-hour set for guests at an intimate party on the patio of La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas last night. Chase Bryant and Dierks Bentley were also at the private party, held as part of the Academy of Country Music Awards festivities. The three country superstars enjoyed stunning views of Wynn’s pool from La Cave’s open air garden dining room and a sampling of hors d’oeuvres.

