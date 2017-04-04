Great Vegas Festival Of Beer Plans Donation To The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation

Drink some booze to donate shoes! Las Vegas-based beer events company, Motley Brews, will work with the Goodie Two Shoes foundation, pledging to donate a portion of the proceeds from the two-day Great Vegas Festival of Beer (GVFB) event on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.

GVFB, Nevada’s largest craft beer festival to date, will have more than 10,000 attendees expected throughout both days. Produced by Motley Brews and set to the backdrop of Downtown Las Vegas, the seventh annual Great Vegas will offer tastings of more than 500 craft beers from 110 breweries. For the first time ever, the brew festival will feature an exclusive event on Friday evening only called the Mad Craft Brew Experience. The one-of-a-kind event will feature various beer crafters, chefs and mixologists creating unique dishes and drinks using craft beer as the main base.

Goodie Two Shoes foundation will have a booth at GVFB, where representatives from the local nonprofit will provide information on ways to help the charity, along with ways festival attendees can get involved. A portion of all profits made during the two-day beer festival will be donated to the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation (GTSF).

GTSF, a nonprofit started by former San Diego Chargers NFL player Tony Berti, is based out of Las Vegas and has a mission of providing positive social interactions to children between the ages five to 21. The organization provides properly fitted shoes, socks and other items to the disadvantage youth through various programs.

The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation provides disadvantaged children and children in crisis with new shoes and socks, as well as other items deemed essential for good health and positive development.

GTSF outfits more than 10,000 Southern Nevada students annually. Each school year, GTSF identifies up to 25 schools in our District with significant populations of children in need of our resources. (Qualifying children must be on the Free- or Reduced-Lunch Program. Individual schools are only eligible for services once every 13 months). They then work with each selected campus to coordinate a one-day, on-site visit by our 48’ mobile shoe-store-on-wheels to outfit approximately 400 of their most-needy students with new shoes and socks.

Their unique distribution model is based on the premise that they don’t just provide a child in need with a new pair of shoes. Rather, they measure their feet on-site to ensure proper fit. They pair them one-on-one with a community volunteer whom takes a special interest and walks them through the process. They make them the center of attention, and, most importantly, they EMPOWER them with choice by giving them the opportunity to select any properly-fitting pair of sneakers they want from GTSF’s large stock of high-quality athletic shoes, just like the ones their friends at school might be wearing. The experience boosts confidence and self-esteem, and immediately eliminates one of the most visible signs of poverty. GTSF’s passion and belief in the power of choice has created a very unique model that solves a community problem while creating positive and constructive synergy between students, teachers, administrators, community volunteers, and funders.

Since 2003, GTSF has outfitted over 77,000 Southern Nevada children in need with new shoes and socks!

The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. To learn more about the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, visit www.goodietwoshoes.org.

Information on how to purchase tickets for the Great Vegas Festival of Beer can be found by visiting motleybrews.com.