Great Vegas Festival Of Beer To Be Held In World Market Center Pavilion Friday and Saturday

Great Vegas Festival of Beer, Nevada’s largest beer festival, will be held indoors at the World Market Center Pavilion in preparation for high winds projected for the weekend. Located in downtown Las Vegas at 207 W. Symphony Park Ave., World Market Center Pavilion will transform into a craft beer mecca, hosting the same great lineup of activities with the Mad Craft Experience on Friday, April 7 and the Great Vegas Grand Tasting on Saturday, April 8.

Mad Craft Experience, held from 7 to 10 p.m., will bring together local businesses including Big Dog’s Brewing Co., Lovelady Brewing Co., PT’s Brewing Co., Michael Mina’s Pub 1842, Other Mama, Tacos & Beer and others to offer all-inclusive one-of-a-kind food and beverage experiences, craft beer experimentations and more. Mad Craft will be judged like a science fair for beer, encouraging playful combinations that surprise and delight guests looking for something more than a typical beer festival. A panel of local industry judges will present awards in four beercategories and four culinary categories.

The Great Vegas Grand Tasting will held from 3 to 7 p.m. for general admission ticket holders or 2 to 7 p.m. for early entry & VIP ticket holders. More than 100 of the world’s top craft breweries are now on tap to pour their crafts at the Grand Tasting, serving more than 500 different brews throughout the festival. Local brewers include PT’s, which will introduce its Festival Pale Ale at the event; Joseph James, CraftHaus Brewery, Banger Brewing, Bad Beat Brewing, Big Dog’s Brewing, Tenaya Creek, Hop Nuts Brewing and more. Plus, high-energy, interactive experiences include: Zappos.com Pretzel Brewtique, the VIP Brewer’s Lounge, BrewLogic Seminars, the Topgolf Cornhole Tournament and Masters Lounge, the Ellis Island Karaoke Stage and the Brooklyn Bowl Silent Disco.

Tickets to Mad Craft, priced starting at $75, are available now at greatvegasbeer.com/fest/mad-craft-great-vegas. Tickets to the Great Vegas Grand Tasting, priced at $40 for general admission and $55 for early entry, are available now atgreatvegasbeer.com/tickets.