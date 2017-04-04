Thousands to Gather at Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 27th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas

Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s (AFAN) 27th annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas will take place on Sunday, April 23 at Town Square. As AFAN’s largest fundraiser, last year’s walk saw more than 5,000 walkers and raised $350,000 to support essential services for those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

As Nevada’s largest and oldest HIV/AIDS service organization, AFAN, provides supportive services to more than 1200 clients including free HIV testing, prevention education, client transportation to healthcare providers, rent and utility assistance, nutritional counseling, food vouchers, mental health therapy and kids’ programs. Penn & Teller will serve as grand marshals for the 16th consecutive year and are encouraging walkers to take the Penn & Teller Challenge, matching every challenger’s $250 and over donation dollar for dollar. The top challenger will be awarded with AFAN swag and other prizes, including tickets to various Las Vegas shows.

Marco and Johiah from the Sunny 106.5 Morning Radio Show will host the opening ceremony and introduce performances from Chippendales, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Coco Montrese, Absinthe’s Green Fairy Melody Sweets, nonprofit arts group Broadway in the Hood, the Las Vegas Pride Spinners, America’s Got Talent’s Tape Face and original musical “Clown Town” written by Michael Brennan. Several of Nevada’s public officials will present a proclamation to AFAN for its unyielding commitment to making Nevada AIDS free.

In-between being captivated by Las Vegas talent, walkers can visit more than 25 different vendor booths including sustainable jewelry brand ALEX & ANI, Jamba Juice and Coffee Bean, or head to the carnival game area to enjoy with little walkers. After the walk, participants are invited to join AFAN for brunch at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar located at Town Square.

“AIDS Walk Las Vegas is a model of how community members from all around the valley come together to support an important cause,” said AFAN’s Executive Director Antioco Carrillo. “As our biggest fundraiser of the year, the funds raised from the walk will directly benefit those living with HIV/AIDS and bring us closer to our goal of making Nevada AIDS free.”

People of all ages are encouraged to register for the family and pet friendly event. Registration does require a $10 donation or fundraising goal to participate in the walk, unless waived by the AFAN events team for special circumstances. For additional information and to register, visit afanlv.org.

Presenting sponsors of AIDS Walk include Penn & Teller, Walgreens, CBS Radio, Greenspun Media Group, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Back Bar USA, PDQ Printing, Coffee Bean and Jamba Juice, The Walking Company, and the official radio sponsors iHeartMedia.