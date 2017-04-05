Snack Factory introduces Fruit Sticks and Veggie Sticks as a healthy snack

By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group

People love to snack. It is just a fact of life. But when trying to decide on an easy tasty treat, it is too easy to go the vending machine for a candy bar or convenience store for chips. But now Snack Factory, the makers of Pretzel Crisps, has introduced a brand new produce line, featuring Snack Factory Fruit Sticks and Veggie Sticks. Created from fresh fruit and vegetables, light and crispy Fruit Sticks and Veggie Sticks are also gluten free, Non-GMO Project Verified and free from added sugars. These wonderful snacks can be found in the produce, natural or dried fruit sections of grocery stores in Southern Nevada.

These great snacks are just not for adults trying to eat healthier or cut out sugar. Many children will not eat vegetables but with Snap Pea Veggie Sticks and Peas & Carrots Veggie Sticks, this is a way to introduce sumptuous veggies in a light, crispy snack. For a sweet tooth, Apple Fruit Sticks, Apple Cinnamon Fruit Sticks and Apple Strawberry Fruit Sticks are light and satisfying.

Snap Pea Veggie Sticks are a versatile, on-the-go snack, made with real peas. Peas & Carrots Veggie Sticks combine two delicious veggie flavors to offer a satisfying crispy-crunch. Apple Fruit Sticks pack the natural sweetness of an apple into a bite-sized, crunchy treat. Apple Cinnamon Fruit Sticks offer the perfect punch of cinnamon, while staying true to their delicious fruit flavor, making them a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Apple Strawberry Fruit Sticks combine two fruity favorites and are perfect as an on-the-go sweet treat or a party time option.

What about pairing those veggie snacks with a flavorful and health dip? With avocados in season, add salty feta, lemon juice, scallions, and parsley and whip it up. To add a touch of fruit, add some mango. Have fresh herbs. Use them in this dip to really add an amazing taste.

For Apple Fruit Sticks, try blending low-fat cream cheese, ½ cup canned pumpkin puree (substitute squash puree), prunes, 2 teaspoons maple syrup and ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon. Heat cream cheese in microwave for 20 seconds or until soft enough to mix puree, prunes, maple syrup and cinnamon. Serve immediately or chill in the refrigerator for later.

Go ahead … snack on Fruit Sticks and Veggie Sticks. It is good, healthy and make with produce. For more info and other products, visit www.snackfactory.com