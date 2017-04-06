First Friday rescheduled as “First Second Friday” to April 14 due to weather

Featured Artist is David Leiserowitz, emerging artist based in Las Vegas; Featured Entertainer is Mike Xavier, Los Angeles Hip Hop Artist and New Wellness Village Features Yoga, Healers and Live DJ Beats

SOME OF THE INDOOR EVENTS (ARTS FACTORY) WILL STILL TAKE PLACE ON FIRST FRIDAY (April 7). CHECK ONLINE FOR EVENTS.

First Friday Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization, announced the new April theme “First Second Friday,” and due to weather forecasts for high winds, changed the date of the monthly event to Friday, April 14.

“The most important thing is that we keep people safe, but we definitely didn’t want to cancel the event. Thankfully all our artists, vendors, sponsors, and community members were very supportive of the idea of moving the event back a week. April 14 will be a fantastic night for the First Second Friday, and we’re excited for it!” said Joey Vanas, First Friday Foundation’s Executive Director.

Key elements for this month include:

· First Friday’s Featured Artist – David Leiserowitz is self-taught and picked up his first paintbrush in late 2015. In under two years he has developed a collector base that expands across the United States, exhibited his work in galleries, and has been commissioned by several local businesses and homes.

· First Friday’s Featured Entertainer – With influences ranging from Tupac Shakur to Jack Johnson, Mike Xavier is on a mission to change the world around him for the better, one song at a time.

· Tilting the Basin will be open for patrons to enjoy with parking options on Commerce. 6 to 9 p.m. food and drink, entertainment, gallery tours, hands-on art and discussions about a permanent art museum in Las Vegas (920 S. Commerce St.).

· We Are 3D360, a virtual reality – open at First Friday.

· New Wellness Village – offering yoga classes, local makers (beaded jewelry, macrame, plants, hand illustrated cards, crystal jewelry), sister house collective pop up shop, healers, Vegas Roots selling veggie bags, the UNLV Student Sustainability Council sharing about recycling & composting and live DJ beats.

· Holiday egg hunt, find eggs and win prizes for the whole family

The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.firstfridaylasvegas.com, is active, and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted for next month’s event.

APRIL 14 FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Alternative to driving to the event:

• Be delivered right to the event by Uber this month. Great economical way to avoid parking and save the planet one drive-at-a-time by using safe ride sharing alternatives. Drop off and pick up at Coolidge and 1st. Check social media for special codes.

Art Style: Emerging and established artists, arts, crafts curated by artist Izaac Zevalking. Interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity.

ArtWalk: 5 to 11 p.m. showcases work by emerging Las Vegas artists. Check out the artist booths in main festival area. Be sure to stop into the Arts Factory and Art Square, and visit the many art galleries and studios.

Wellness Village: 5 to 11 p.m. in two tents outside of the Arts Factory.

Paint By Numbers with Jasmine Farro and Friends

Epyk Dance DepARTment: 5 to 11 p.m. is where First Friday patrons can learn about a variety of dance forms, listen to music and make new friends all while getting good exercise. Location for the Dance DepARTment: on Coolidge (between 1st and Main Streets). Also at dance party:

Drum Circle: 5 to 11 p.m. with their very special DrumBus.com.

Community Productions: 5 to 11 p.m.

Food and Drink: 5 to 11 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday Culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from a wide variety of food trucks and artisan food vendors, over 30 in total. Plus, try out one of the many restaurants in the arts district. Enjoy warm drinks at the many bars both in the First Friday event area and nearby in the arts district.

Music: 5 to 11 p.m. E320 Entertainment Group presents live entertainment on the main stage

5 p.m. DeBlanc

6 p.m. Noelle Chiodo

7 p.m. Alex Mabey

8:15 p.m. Las Vegas Academy

9:45pm Mike Xavier

Kids Zone, Youth outdoor Unity will bring family fun. With art, petting zoo, Legos, dancing and much more in Boulder Plaza: 5 to 10 p.m.

March for Science information in the Welcome Tent – fun recyclable art projects for families, face painting and more.

Thanks to all its generous December sponsors:

City of Las Vegas

AAA

Uber

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada Museum of Art

Jaguar Landrover Las Vegas

Community Productions

E320 Entertainment Group

Epyk