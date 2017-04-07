Take Me Out To The Ball Game – USFantasy Sports Launches Professional Baseball Props

Take me out to the ball game! Summer is approaching and that means baseball. Thankfully, USFantasy Sports (USF) kicked off the 2017 MLB Opening Day on Monday, April 3 with exciting pari-mutuel and fantasy contests for all professional baseball fans.

Nevada’s only legal daily fantasy sports platform has just launched unique contests for the MLB season including $2 win bets and $1 exacta bets based on hitters and pitchers. The daily contests are now open and are always available one day before the game.

Here are the opening odds for Saturday, April 8:

USF players can also cash in on the MLB games with contests on the Run Line and Total Parlay. This pari-mutuel style of betting is not available in any other race & sports books in Nevada. Players will have the opportunity to bet these unique wagers on Saturday’s thrilling game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Social Media Sports Coordinator at Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies, Jon Castagnino, shares his MLB picks here. All USF odds are shown in real-time here. Play along with your friends in most Nevada race and sports books here.

