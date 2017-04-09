UNLV Men’s Hockey team celebrates their season at the D Casino Hotel Las Vegas

With the D Casino Hotel Las Vegas, you never know what excitement a day in downtown Las Vegas is going to hold. Celebrating the end to their amazing season, the UNLV Men’s Hockey team stopped by the D and were greeted with a warm welcome by guests, staff and D Casino Owner himself, Derek Stevens. Stevens who is a huge hockey fan and proudly sponsored the team’s “away” jerseys for regional and national championships, was excited to meet the hometown heroes and posed for photos with the group. The fun didn’t stop there as Stevens was gifted an honorary team jersey which was signed by the team. The team made their way to the D‘s world famous LONGBAR where they enjoyed drinks, cool conversation with Stevens and his wife, Nicole, and took photos with adoring supporters. It was another cool and fun day in the books for the D Casino Hotel Las Vegas!