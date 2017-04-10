‘Celebration of Life’ artwork for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to be unveiled on April 11
Event to take place April 11 at Beli Andaluz Salon
Beli Andaluz Salon, William Carr Gallery and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to unveil the 2017 “Celebration of Life” sculptures and a limited edition of St. Jude patient artwork.
The unveiling will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Beli Andaluz Salon. The event is free and open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres and champagne will be provided, compliments of Beli Andaluz Salon, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and William Carr Gallery.
The “Celebration of Life” exhibit features a collection of 12 three-dimensional sculptures created by artist Dorit Schwartz based in Summerlin, Nevada. Each sculpture is painted by a variety of artists including Michael Godard, Don Michael Jr., Niki Sands, Armando Flores, among others. Additionally, a collection of custom artwork by St. Jude patients also will be unveiled.
The work will only be available for purchase during the St. Jude: An Affair of the Art gala on Saturday, May 6, at Red Rock Hotel Casino. For more information, visit stjude.org/LVgala.
For the past seven years, St. Jude: An Affair of the Art has supported the pioneering research and lifesaving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, raising more than $3 million. Because of events like this one, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, so doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.
Beli Andaluz Salon is located at 8975 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 190 and the event will take place 6 to 8 p.m. To RSVP, contact Erica Thompson at (702) 341-2903 or email Erica.Thompson@stjude.org.