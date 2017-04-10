‘Celebration of Life’ artwork for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to be unveiled on April 11

Beli Andaluz Salon, William Carr Gallery and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to unveil the 2017 “Celebration of Life” sculptures and a limited edition of St. Jude patient artwork.

The unveiling will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Beli Andaluz Salon. The event is free and open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres and champagne will be provided, compliments of Beli Andaluz Salon, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and William Carr Gallery.

The “Celebration of Life” exhibit features a collection of 12 three-dimensional sculptures created by artist Dorit Schwartz based in Summerlin, Nevada. Each sculpture is painted by a variety of artists including Michael Godard, Don Michael Jr., Niki Sands, Armando Flores, among others. Additionally, a collection of custom artwork by St. Jude patients also will be unveiled.

The work will only be available for purchase during the St. Jude: An Affair of the Art gala on Saturday, May 6, at Red Rock Hotel Casino. For more information, visit stjude.org/LVgala.