Dunkin’ Donuts to Hold Paper Icon Fundraiser Benefitting Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation

Dunkin’ Donuts Las Vegas franchisees are continuing their support of Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Camp Cartwheel with a paper icon drive. From April 17 to April 29, guests are invited to donate $1 to the organization at any Southern Nevada Dunkin’ Donuts location. In return, guests will receive a paper icon where they can write their name and hang it up in-store to proudly show their support of the organization.

NCCF’s Camp Cartwheel is an outdoor three-night camp experience designed to help children with cancer or other critical illnesses, as well as their siblings, overcome the physical, mental and emotional obstacles posed by childhood disease. Dunkin’ Donuts has raised more than $26,000 to date for the organization, allowing it to send hundreds of children to Camp Cartwheel over the years.

The Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation is a local nonprofit organization providing services in Southern Nevada since 1993. Our goal is to improve the quality of life for critically ill children and their families living in our community. When a child is diagnosed with cancer or other life threatening illness they can look to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation for support, hope and courage.

The mission of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation is to provide social, emotional, educational, and psychological support services and programs to families of ALL children diagnosed with life threatening or critical illnesses such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, sickle cell, hemophilia, renal disorders, and immunologic diseases and provide healing arts and wellness programs to adults touched by cancer and to chronically ill children and their caregivers.

For more information about the Dunkin’ Donuts paper icon drive, visit www.LVDonuts.com. For more information on Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation and its Camp Cartwheel, visit www.NVCCF.org.