Great Vegas Festival of Beer Celebrates 7th Annual Festival

Las Vegas-based beer festival production company, Motley Brews, hosted its largest event ever with the 7th Annual Great Vegas Festival of Beer at the World Center Market Pavilion in Downtown Las Vegas Friday and Saturday. The beer-filled weekend kicked off with the brand new Mad Craft Experience on Friday, where local brewers and chefs experimented with unique beer and food pairings in a friendly competition, providing attendees with unlimited samples of over 30 beer creations and 20 culinary dishes. The Grand Tasting on Saturday featured over 110 breweries pouring more than 500 beers from across the country. The festival showcased some of the country’s most unique craft beers, including an exclusive Festival Pale Ale brewed by PT’s Brewing Co., as well a number of different cuisines throughout the weekend.

Mad Craft brewers competed in four categories including Best Beer Blend, Best Beer Cocktail, Best Specialty Beer and Best Beer Experiment. Culinary participants also competed in four categories, including Best Beer-Infused Savory Dish, Best Beer-Infused Sweet Dish, Best Use of Beer Ingredient and Most Creative Beer Infusion.

Along with the beer offerings, the Grand Tasting included a variety of high-energy, interactive experiences from sponsors including the Zappos Pretzel Brewtique, Topgolf Cornhole Tournament and Masters Lounge, Ellis Island Karaoke Stage and a shuttle to and from festival grounds from PKWY Tavern.

Other sponsors at the event included Barefoot Wine, Jaguar Land Rover, and Hop Valley Brewing Company. Guests also had the opportunity to pair their brews with a bite from local food truck Stripchezze as well as vendors including Searsucker, Tacos & Beer and Burger & Beer, which were available on-site for the duration of the event.

Founded in 2010, Motley Brews was created for locals, breweries and brew fans alike to share great libations in a true local setting. Motley Brews develops beer-centric festivals and events throughout the Southwest, including San Diego, Las Vegas and Pasadena, Calif. Motley Brews’ annual Great Vegas Festival of Beer, founded in 2011, is Nevada’s largest craft beer festival. Motley Brews supports local non-profits with every event, raising more than $125,000 to date. More information about Motley Brews is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @MotleyBrews, or at motleybrews.com.