Life Time Athletic To Host Annual ‘Ride For A Reason’ Cycling Event To Benefit St. Jude

“Ride for a Reason” Events to Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Life Time Foundation

Burn calories for a cause! Life Time Athletic’s Las Vegas clubs, located in Summerlin and Green Valley, will host their annual “Ride for a Reason” cycling event to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Life Time Foundation. The cycling fundraisers will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15 at Life Time Athletic Summerlin and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22 at Life Time Athletic Green Valley.

Donations from the Ride for a Reason event will be used to help St. Jude continue to go the distance for children battling cancer and their families. In addition, the Life Time Foundation will receive support to aid their efforts in improving children’s nutrition in schools across the country.

Ride for a Reason is open to both members and non-members of Life Time Athletic. No fundraising minimum is required to participate. Upon registration for the event, cyclists will receive fundraising tips and tools, access to pre-event cycle workshops and a chance to earn prizes based on their fundraising efforts.

The four-hour indoor cycling relay ride will highlight Life Time’s newly revamped signature cycle formats: PWR, EDG and AMP. During the first hour, cyclists will ride to the PWR format, which enables riders to gain powerful metrics with the latest technology to optimize their workout and conquer the road. Riders during the second hour will push their limits with intense drills set to motivating music during EDG. The third hour will feature AMP, a pulse-pounding party on a bike, featuring energizing, calorie-burning cardio set to the hottest club music. Each club will select a surprise format for the fourth and final hour of the ride. Following each ride, the LifeCafe will host a smoothie social hour.

In addition to its Ride for a Reason event, Life Time Athletic Green Valley will also host “Yin and Violin” to further raise funds to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Yin and Violin will feature a 90-minute yin yoga class accompanied by a violinist, and will be held from 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The event is open to both members and nonmembers, and donations towards the club’s $20,000 donation goal will be accepted at the door. Following the class, the Poolside Bar & Bistro will host a social hour. RSVPs can be made at the Activity Center.

Registration for Ride for a Reason at Life Time Athletic Green Valley and Life Time Athletic Summerlin is now open for both individuals and teams at lifetimeride.stjude.org. More information is available by contacting the Summerlin club at 702.228.2611, or the Green Valley club at 702.802.7300.