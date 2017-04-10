Mo Vaughn, Holly Madison spotted at LAVO

Holly Madison dined at LAVO Italian Restaurant in The Palazzo Thursday night with friends. They enjoyed a selection of LAVO favorites including the roasted Chilean sea bass.

Former baseball player Mo Vaughn dined at LAVO Italian Restaurant in The Palazzo Tuesday night with friends. The group enjoyed the baked clam oreganato, oysters, chopped “Louie” salad, New York Strip and more.

