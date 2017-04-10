Multiple-race winners Aaron McMorran, Peyton Saxton among Bullring points leaders

Three-time 2017 winner Aaron McMorran and two-race winner Peyton Saxton are among The Bullring’s nine divisional points leaders after two weekends of racing.

McMorran, the 2015 NASCAR Bombers track champion, has won all three Bombers races so far this season and leads 2016 track champ Sam Jacks 89-71 in the short track’s most recent points standings. Saxton, who has four career track championships at the 3/8-mile paved oval, leads reigning NASCAR Super Late Models track champion Justin Johnson 75-68 in the standings after winning two of the season’s first three features.

Ivins, Utah, police officer Nick Nuccitelli is third in the Bullring’s Bombers standings with 65 points, while all-time wins leader and six-time track champion Scott Gafforini is third in the Super Late Models standings with 54 points. McMorran is also second to Doug Hamm by a single point in the NASCAR Grand American Modifieds standings, which did not change over the weekend since the division did not compete.

Other divisional points leaders after two weekends are: Court Connell and Steve Smith (NASCAR Super Stocks); Tyler Fabozzi (USLCI Legends); Ed Hohman (USLCI Thunder Cars); Camden Larsen (USLCI Bandolero Outlaws); Braden Connor (USLCI Bandolero Bandits); and Robert Smotherman (Skid plate cars).

New for 2017, there will only be one track champion in the USLCI Legends division at the end of the racing season. Legends drivers will still earn national points for their specific classes (Pro, Semi-Pro, Masters and Young Lions) at Bullring races, but the short track will only crown one overall divisional champion.

Drivers will earn points through Championship Night on Oct. 7, when the track champions will be crowned. More information about points distributions is available in the 2017 Bullring Rule Book.

Points standings for The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Through April 8 races)

NASCAR Super Late Models

1. Peyton Saxton 75; 2. Justin Johnson 68; 3. Scott Gafforini 54; 4. Stan Mullis 51; 5. (tie) Warren Knipper and Tyler Fabozzi 46; 7. Kayli Barker 37; 8. David Anderson 35; 9. Jay Beasley 25; 10. (tie) Chris Trickle, Steve Anderson and Cole Cabrera 20; 13. Gary Clift 18; 14. Noah Gragson 11.

NASCAR Super Stocks

1. (tie) Court Connell and Steve Smith 54; 3. Johnny Spilotro 49; 4. Robert Negrete 41; 5. Mason Sargent 39; 6. Dylin Smotherman 31; 7. Matt Larsen 22; 8. Donnie Larson 15; 9. Scott Larsen 14; 10. Vince Bianchi 13; 11. Justin Kiser 5.

NASCAR Bombers

1. Aaron McMorran 89; 2. Sam Jacks 71; 3. Nick Nuccitelli 65; 4. Kyle Jacks 61; 5. Mark Skinner 46; 6. Jim Merlino 41; 7. Kirk Hance 39; 8. (tie) Anthony Mann and Pete Meyer 37; 10. Bradley Thompson 32; 11. Zachery Nicholls 27; 12. Martin Sullins 26; 13. Adam Simon 25; 14. J.J. Nunn 22; 15. Steve Danko 21; 16. James Menasco 14; 17. (tie) Carl Duryee and Savannah Ertl 10; 19. Bob Rynda 9; 20. Gary Griffiths Jr. 8; 21. Cody Maserang 7; 22. (tie) Billy Hern, Scott Bradbury and Jason Merlino 5.

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds

1. Doug Hamm 24; 2. Aaron McMorran 23; 3. Cameron Morga 21; 4. Scott Osborne 20; 5. Brian Reed 17; 6. Pat Petrie 14; 7. Tom Pfundstein 13.

USLCI Legend Cars

1. Tyler Fabozzi 61; 2. T.J. Clark 44; 3. Michael Todd Glazier 40; 4. Robert Gayton 38; 5. Cody Dempster 24; 6. Brian Williams 23; 7. Dylan Fabozzi 22; 8. (tie) Michael Anderson and Matt Cunningham 21; 10. Gary Scheurell 18; 11. (tie) Payton Garofalo and Devin Lane 16; 13. Brian Lane 13; 14. Gary Wegener 12; 15. Terry Sykes 11; 16. Donna Gunther 9; 17. Jace Jones 8.

USLCI Thunder Cars

1. Ed Hohman 50; 2. Ron Reed 47; 3. Doug Germano 37; 4. Darin Callaway 35.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws

1. Camden Larsen 46; 2. Dezel West 40; 3. (tie) R.J. Smotherman and Jaron Giannini 34; 5. Matthew Cunningham Jr. 33; 6. Kaden Crouch 26; 7. Cameron Guy 24; 8. Ethan Deguevara 21; 9. Kyle Keller 16; 10. Tia Guy 15; 11. Cody Brown 13.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits

1. Braden Connor 43; 2. Tuscan Nuccitelli 37; 3. Sabastian Lafia 35; 4. Landon Gresser 34; 5. (tie) Cody Kiemele and Amilleo Thomson 25; 7. Eliana Danko 14; 8. Branch Danko 13.

Skid Plate Cars

1. Robert Smotherman 20; 2. James Brazzeal 18; 3. Matthew Paddack Jr. 17; 4. Jeff Bargerhuff 16; 5. Travis Wood 15; 6. Brian Williams 14; 7. Billy Paddack Jr. 13; 8. Nick Nuccitelli 12.