Rob Gronkowski, 3LAU, Austin Mahone Turn Up The Heat At Rehab Beach Club

Las Vegas’ original dayclub, REHAB Beach Club, turned up the heat this weekend with a surprise guest appearance by professional football player, Rob Gronkowski, and a surprise DJ set by electronic dance music sensation, 3LAU, for the College Bikini Invitational on Sunday, April 9 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. 3LAU took over the world’s greatest pool party with an unforgettable, sizzling performance while “Gronk” danced the day away as he celebrated a friend’s bachelor party. Other guest appearances included professional wrestler, Mojo Rawley, hip hop artist, DJ Whoo Kid and WAGS television star and former professional wrestler, Barbie Blank Souray.

On Saturday, April 8, pop star Austin Mahone kicked off his 21st birthday bash at the famous dayclub with an explosive performance, champagne showers and birthday cake.The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star, Josh Murray, and professional dancer, Willie Gomez, also attended the one-of-a-kind celebration.

REHAB Beach Club has been called “the original and yet still the best party” in Sin City by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and “still sizzling at 10 years” by Las Vegas Weekly. It was featured on Travel Channel’s “21 Sexiest Beach Bars” calling it “the must-see place on a Sunday afternoon;” deemed the “best known, biggest and craziest pool party” by the Los Angeles Times; and said to be “legendarily raucous” by Travel + Leisure. In 2013, it won the “(DAY) Lifetime Achievement Award” in Vegas Seven’s Daylife Awards.

For tickets and lineup information, visit rehablv.com or call 702.693.5505.