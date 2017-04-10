Tiger Jam Returns With Star-Studded Weekend Benefiting The Tiger Woods Foundation, May 19-20

Tiger Jam, an exclusive two-day charity event hosted by Tiger Woods, returns to Las Vegas for an action-packed weekend of world-class golf, high-stakes poker and elite VIP experiences benefitting the Tiger Woods Foundation’s college-access programs from Friday, May 19 to Saturday, May 20. Managed by TGR Live, all proceeds from the event will help the Tiger Woods Foundation equip underserved students with the ability to exceed any and all expectations.

Tiger Jam will kick off on Friday, May 19 at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino with Tiger’s Poker Night presented by the World Poker Tour (WPT), an exclusive charity poker tournament hosted by Woods. Poker professional Phil Hellmuth will emcee the high-stakes charity tournament during the 19th annual Tiger Jam event. For an $11,000 buy-in, participants will have an opportunity to play with some of the world’s top poker players including Daniel Negreanu, Antonio Esfandiari, Maria Ho, Mike Sexton and the World Poker Tour’s own Vince Van Patten and Lynn Gilmartin. Those lucky enough to advance to the final table will win incredible prizes.

Prior to Friday’s poker tournament, select guests will participate in a private Q&A session with Woods followed by a morning golf outing at the exclusive Shadow Creek golf course, a bucket list course among avid golf fans and players for its dramatic landscapes, sparkling creeks and lush gardens.

The main event begins on Saturday, May 20 with a VIP reception featuring live and silent auctions filled with luxury items and one-of-a-kind experiences. An intimate benefit concert presented by ACURA will headline the evening at the MGM Grand’s Producers Pool followed by an epic post-party celebration.

A variety of VIP packages are available for attendees to create their ultimate Vegas experience. For more information on 2017 Tiger Jam opportunities, click here or call Matt Cusick at 949-725-3003.

Photo credit: © Powers Imagery