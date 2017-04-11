Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day at The Kitchen Table and Table 34 on April 12

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is April 12 and according to nationaldaycalendar.com , grilled cheese sandwiches are among one of the top comfort foods in the United States.

According to food historians, cooked bread and cheese is an ancient food, enjoyed across the world in many cultures. The United States modern version of the grilled cheese sandwich originated in the 1920s when inexpensive sliced bread and American cheese became easily available. Originally it was made as an open-faced sandwich. United States government cookbooks describe Navy cooks broiling “American cheese filling sandwiches” during World War II. Grilled cheese sandwiches are versatile thanks to the ability to mix and match cheeses, bread, and seasonings. Adding sauteed vegetables or herb-infused oils can elevate this simple comfort food to a whole other level. Chef and owner Javier Chavez of the Kitchen Table in Henderson has created Short Rib, Muenster and Taleggio Grilled Cheese. As Chef Javier stated on his website: We want our table to be a place where you can start and finish your day. Meet new people in the neighborhood, socialize in person, get to know one another – something that seems quite rare these days.

Kitchen Table is located at 1716 W Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, in Henderson. For more info, call (702) 478-4782 or visit kitchentablelv.com.

Executive Chef Wes Kendrick of Table 34 has created a Grilled Cheese with Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula and White Cheddar on Brioche. There is a choice of side including pasta salad, dijon potato salad, cole slaw or fruit with all made in house. This is available during lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chef Wes has been with Table 34 since it opened in 2004. He has been working in kitchens since a young age and learned from some top chefs in Southern California. Under their guidance, Chef Wes was trained in French, Italian, Latin and American cuisine. At Table 34, he uses fresh ingredients, avoiding any growth hormones as well as uses organic items.



Table 34 is located in the McCarran Center at 600 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 180, in Las Vegas. For more information, call (702) 263-0034 or visit table34lasvegas.com

#GrilledCheeseSandwichDay