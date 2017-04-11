United States Bowling Congress Open Championships Weekly Glance

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS WEEKLY GLANCE

(For April 5 – April 11, 2017)

Minnesota bowler celebrates 50th USBC Open Championships appearance

John Lamm of North Mankato, Minnesota, became the latest competitor to join the 50-Year Club at the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships, making his milestone appearance April 6.

Lamm, 73, began his USBC Open Championships career at the 1965 event in St. Paul, Minnesota, and has attended each year since 1969. Lamm was presented a plaque, chevron and diamond lapel pin to commemorate his longevity on the championship lanes.

Lamm was joined in Las Vegas by his wife and two daughters, along with bowlers from the 10 teams he organized for this year’s trip to the South Point Bowling Plaza.

“To have my daughters here for my 50th, along with my wife, is a great honor,” said Lamm, a charter member of the Mankato Area USBC Hall of Fame. “Everybody got on board to come out and celebrate, and it’s great to have all of these people here. We had a lot of fun tonight.”

Lamm concluded his 50th appearance with sets of 504 in doubles, 495 in team and 467 in singles for a 1,466 all-events total. He has knocked down 84,587 pins in his tournament career, an average of 187.9.

Brandon Novak unable to repeat at USBC Open Championships

Defending Regular All-Events champion Brandon Novak of Chillicothe, Ohio, returned to the USBC Open Championships to put his title on the line April 5 and 6, but he was unable to reclaim the top spot after finishing with a 1,916 all-events total.

The 28-year-old right-hander rolled sets of 675 in singles, 636 in team and 605 in doubles at the South Point Bowling Plaza, short of this year’s Regular All-Events leader, Jacob Boresch of Kenosha, Wisconsin (2,122).

At the 2016 event at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, Novak bowled sets of 742 in singles, 703 in doubles and 688 in team to win the Eagle with a 2,133 total.

New leaders emerge in Standard and Classified Divisions

Fred Phillips of Richland, Washington, highlighted several lead changes at the USBC Open Championships this week, as the 74-year-old right-hander moved into the lead in Standard Singles on April 6.

Phillips got stronger with each game at the South Point Bowling Plaza and used games of 204, 216 and 238 to claim the top spot with a 658 series. John Dowell of Portland, Oregon, previously held the lead with 651.

On April 5, Scotty’s 8 of Alexandria, Minnesota, took over the top spot in Classified Team, posting games of 908, 810 and 851 for a 2,569 total. Dusty’s Floor Covering of Twin Valley, Minnesota, previously held the lead with 2,487.

Alan Iverson, who helped Scotty’s 3 capture the 2015 Classified Team title in El Paso, Texas, led the charge this year for Scotty’s 8 with a 546 series. He was joined by first-time participants Zack Hedine (541), Chad Brandt (527), Ryan Dew (493) and Bruce Corneliusen (462).

Brothers Aaron and Brody Hagen of Benson, Minnesota, paired up in doubles in their Open Championships debut and were able to get just enough to tie for the Classified Doubles lead April 5 with a 1,102 total.

Brody, 31, led the doubles effort with games of 195, 190 and 189 for a 574 series, while Aaron, 29, added 134, 244 and 150 for a 528 total. Mark Nelson of Clitherall, Minnesota, and Lynn Good of Battle Lake, Minnesota, posted their 1,102 set March 30.

A look ahead

Richard Hunt of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Jack Lear of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, will be the next bowlers to celebrate five decades of USBC Open Championships participation.

Hunt, 69, will be the first to reach the milestone this week at the South Point Bowling Plaza, hitting the lanes for team competition April 11. Lear, 68, will make his 50th appearance April 12.

Hunt kicked off his Open Championships career at the 1966 event in Rochester, New York, and has knocked down 84,482 pins in 49 appearances for a career average of 195.6.

Lear made his tournament debut at the 1967 event in Miami and has toppled 81,078 pins for a career average of 186.4.

For more information on the Open Championships, visit BOWL.com/OpenChamp.

The United States Bowling Congress serves as the national governing body of bowling as recognized by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC). USBC conducts championship events nationwide including the largest participation sporting events in the world – the USBC Open and Women’s Championships – and professional events such as the USBC Masters and USBC Queens.

Founded in 1895, today USBC and its 2,500 state and local associations proudly serve more than a million members. USBC is headquartered in Arlington, Texas, working toward a future for the sport. The online home for USBC is BOWL.com.

2017 USBC OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

South Point Bowling Plaza, Las Vegas

(Top 10 division leaders with hometown and pinfall)

As of April 11, 2017

REGULAR DIVISION

Team

(Combined averages of 1,046 and above)

1, HoF Silver Lanes 1 (Tony Reynaud, Scott Widmer, Jon Matunas, Jon Wilbur, Todd Lathrop), New Hartford, Conn., 3,239. 2, Kruse’s Pro Shop, Fargo, N.D., 3,198. 3, Supreme Deck, Grand Haven, Mich., 3,174. 4, Classic Lanes Raisins, Milwaukee, 3,158. 5, SIR 1, Tafton, Pa., 3,148. 6, KEI, Warren, Mich., 3,136. 7, HoF Silver Lanes 2, New Hartford, Conn., 3,103. 8, Deplorables, Bellmawr, N.J., 3,086. 9, Loma Linda’s, Sylvania, Ohio, 3,069. 10, Ballard’s Bowling Academy 2, Fort Worth, Texas, 3,059.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 419 and above)

1, Charles Richey, Concord, N.C./Steve Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,385. 2(tie), Chris Hans, Battleboro, N.C./Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., and Doug Hayes, Clarksville, Tenn./Jimmy Cook II, Indianapolis, 1,365. 4, David Labinski, South Milwaukee, Wis./Steven Brinkman, Sussex, Wis., 1,362. 5(tie), Darin Craine, Flint, Mich./Robert Leser, Fenton, Mich., and Trevor Yonan, Sheboygan, Wis./Rob Warren, Antigo, Wis., 1,342. 7, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Casey Maxted, Gillette, Wyo., 1,336. 8, Donald Benner, Verona, Wis./Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 1,321. 9, Clint Dacy, Fort Worth, Texas/Chris Hibbitts II, Keller, Texas, 1,320. 10, Jackie Carbonetto, Blauvelt, N.Y./Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., 1,312.

Singles

(Averages of 210 and above)

1(tie), Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., and Steve De Kerf Jr., Sheboygan Falls, Wis., 802. 3, Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 770. 4, Tony Buck, Rockford, Mich., 768. 5, Rick Knickerbocker, Sacramento, Calif., 758. 6, Christopher Hester, Louisville, Ky., 743. 7, Gary Daroszewski, Milwaukee, 736. 8, Neal Miskell, Indian Head, Md., 732. 9, Ryne Greenwood, Kenosha, Wis., 730. 10, Joey Petrowski, Baldwinsville, N.Y., 729.

All-Events

(Averages of 210 and above)

1, Jacob Boresch, Kenosha, Wis., 2,122. 2, Todd Lathrop, Colchester, Conn., 2,105. 3, Shawn Naumann, Orlando, Fla., 2,053. 4, Ryne Greenwood, Kenosha, Wis., 2,045. 5, Geoffrey Young, Keller, Texas, 2,028. 6, Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,025. 7, Daniel Vick, Pittsford, N.Y., 2,012. 8, Steve De Kerf Jr., Sheboygan Falls, Wis., 2,003. 9(tie), Gary Daroszewski, Milwaukee, Ryan Burks, St. Joseph, Mo., and Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,992.

Team All-Events

(Combined all-events totals of all five team members)

1, Vanilla Salsa (Shawn Naumann, David O’Sullivan, Matt Gasn, Sean Riccardi, PJ Haggerty), Roseville, Calif., 9,743. 2, Lakeview Lanes, Baldwinsville, N.Y., 9,635. 3, Every Kiss Begins With Kruml, O’Fallon, Mo., 9,588. 4, Ogle 5, Louisville, Ky., 9,461. 5, SIR 1, Tafton, Pa., 9,447. 6, Before the 1st Frame, Battleboro, N.C., 9,376. 7, Boom Apparel, Fort Wayne, Ind., 9,370. 8, Classic Lanes Raisins, Milwaukee, 9,360. 9, HoF Silver Lanes 1, New Hartford, Conn., 9,356. 10, Classic Lanes Kids, Milwaukee, 9,295.

STANDARD DIVISION

Team

(Combined averages of 901-1,045)

1, Minnesota Select Sires I (Arvid Strande, Carl Krause, Paul Buendiger, Scott Molnar, Andrew Kasten), Fergus, Minn., 2,922. 2, Scotty’s 3, Alexandria, Minn., 2,738. 3, Rimmy’s Pro Shop 2, Oak Lawn, Ill., 2,709. 4, Wildcat Lanes 1, Wayne, Neb., 2,688. 5, Solid 1, Milpitas, Calif., 2,677. 6, TX-MA Connection 1, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,675. 7, Oak Forest Bowl, Midlothian, Ill., 2,672. 8, Dad’s Used Cars, Mesa, Ariz., 2,667. 9, New Berlin Ale, New Berlin, Wis., 2,666. 10, Oakridge Farms No. 1, Frazee, Minn., 2,665.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 361-418)

1, Ramon Pagan/Raymond Haran, Chicago, 1,191. 2, Debra Barmore, Omaha, Neb./Tim Kightlinger, West Des Moines, Iowa, 1,187. 3, Cody Maier/James Medina, Spring Creek, Nev., 1,180. 4(tie), Jeffrey Schwebke, McHenry, Ill./Robert Dinger, Volo, Ill., and Jeff Kusnerick/Duane Kruger, Streator, Ill., 1,174. 6, Mele Sally Chow/Randy Chow, Pearl City, Hawaii, 1,167. 7, Thadeus Arrington, Bethesda, Md./Samuel Highsmith, Falls Church, Va., 1,166. 8, Annette Hirsch/Tyson Hirsch, Burley, Idaho, 1,164. 9, Gary Holtz, Litchfield, Minn./Robert Kinnard, Las Vegas, 1,163. 10, Jordan Longnecker/Jon Zaruba, Streator, Ill., 1,161.

Singles

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Fred Phillips, Richland, Wash., 658. 2, Don Thompson, Rio Rancho, N.M., 652. 3, John Dowell, Portland, Ore., 651. 4, Larry Riggs, Sidney, Mont., 648. 5, Bob Helton, Wood River, Neb., 647. 6, George Sampior, South San Francisco, Calif., 645. 7(tie), Gary Weiss, Farmington, Minn., and Matt Schmitt, Rockford, Ill., 644. 9, Greg Jones, Jackson, Ohio, 635. 10(tie), Stephanie Van Ness, Hercules, Calif., and Michael Holt, Somerset, N.J., 634.

All-Events

(Averages of 181-209)

1, Stephanie Sanders, Bakersfield, Calif., 1,826. 2, Mike Thielen, Eagle Grove, Iowa, 1,801. 3, Paul Chelminiak, Oconomowoc, Wis., 1,784. 4(tie), Donald Van Dine, Orlando, Fla., and Tyler Bryant, Canon City, Colo., 1,778. 6, Tommy Purvy, San Diego, 1,769. 7, Shane Brown, Bloomington, Ill., 1,767. 8, Forrest Ownbey, Newport, Wash., 1,761. 9, Elizabeth Meade, West Monroe, La., 1,759. 10, Scott Gray, East Meadow, N.Y., 1,756.

CLASSIFIED DIVISION

Team

(Combined averages of 900 and below)

1, Scotty’s 8 (Chad Brandt, Ryan Dew, Bruce Corneliusen, Zach Hedine, Alan Iverson), Alexandria, Minn., 2,569. 2, Dusty’s Floor Covering, Twin Valley, Minn., 2,487. 3, Decorah Auto Center, Calmar, Iowa, 2,437. 4, Crooked Creek No. 1 Bar & Grill, Bowman, N.D., 2,413. 5, Pat’s Dairy Whip, Princeville, Ill., 2,405. 6, Brunswick Keglers 2, West Covina, Calif., 2,389. 7, Parnell 2, Belding, Mich., 2,375. 8, Kerman Bowl, Kerman, Calif., 2,371. 9, Tucking, Santa Barbara, Calif., 2,365. 10, Karl Trucking, Hutchinson, Minn., 2,330.

Doubles

(Combined averages of 360 and below)

1(tie), Aaron Hagen/Brody Hagen, Benson, Minn., and Mark Nelson, Clitherall, Minn./Lynn Good, Battle Lake, Minn., 1,102. 3, Cameron Simmonds, DeGraff, Minn./Allen Jackson, Belle Plaine, Minn., 1,064. 4, Charles Lindeman, Belt, Mont./John Lindeman, Fort Benton, Mont., 1,058. 5(tie), Angela Hutchings/Russ Davison, Lincoln, Neb., and Sarah Eastland, Lawrence, Kan./Justin Milburn, De Soto, Kan., 1,055. 7, Beau Steinke/Bailey Krueger, Brillion, Wis., 1,048. 8(tie), Marshal Lagred/Roy Lagred, Starbuck, Minn., and Keith Meinema, Hudsonville, Mich./DuWayne Dykhouse, Lake Odessa, Mich., 1,042. 10(tie), Rae Letterman, Ray Town, Mo./Lendon Garrison, Kansas City, Mo., and Scott Tharp, Boise, Idaho/John Phelps, Meridian, Idaho, 1,038.

Singles

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Michael Tengan, Hilo, Hawaii, 607. 2, Efrain Rodriguez, New York, N.Y., 590. 3, James Lee, North Platte, Neb., 589. 4, Gregory Lancaster, Port Orchard, Wash., 587. 5, Cody Maier, Spring Creek, Nev., 584. 6, Jonathan Eickhoff, Lowell, Mich., 583. 7, Robert Gibson, Hopewell, Va., 582. 8, Nicole Kleutgen, Wild Rose, Wis., 578. 9, Taylor Lewis, Cambridge, Neb., 577. 10(tie), Jacqueline Herndon, Montrose, Minn., Mike Belden, Altoona, Wis., and John Jungeblut, Higginsville, Mo., 574.

All-Events

(Averages of 180 and below)

1, Cody Maier, Spring Creek, Nev., 1,686. 2, Phuoc Tran, West Covina, Calif., 1,661. 3, Efrain Rodriguez, New York, N.Y., 1,636. 4, Nicole Kleutgen, Plainfield, Wis., 1,632. 5, Dennis Kennedy, Shantilly, Va., 1,628. 6, Bim Marston, Hardin, Mont., 1,623. 7, Jason Gerlat, Penticton, British Columbia, Canada, 1,611. 8, Bryant Frisby, Kewanee, Ill., 1,604. 9, Ronald Ellis, Porter, Texas, 1,603. 10, Steve Miller, Weston, Wis., 1,596.