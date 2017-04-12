WestCare Nevada’s Women & Children’s Campus Celebrates Easter with Annual Egg Hunt

For the past 13 years, WestCare Nevada’s Women & Children’s Campus has brought the feeling of Spring to its community with an egg hunt for the children it serves. This year after the egg hunt, the children and their moms will enjoy a special Easter meal together. For those looking to make donations for the event, the campus is accepting Easter egg baskets and store-bought candy and cupcakes (in package), which can be dropped off in the front lobby by April 13.

WestCare Nevada’s Women & Children’s Campus is located at 5659 W. Duncan Drive in Las Vegas.

A subsidiary of WestCare Foundation, WestCare Nevada was founded in 1973 in Las Vegas with the goal of “uplifting the human spirit.” WestCare Nevada provides a broad spectrum of behavioral health and human services programs for substance use and mental health disorders, homelessness, domestic violence, and HIV/AIDS, that includes: outpatient and residential programs; services for women with children; services for veterans; education/prevention programs; emergency shelters and transitional living; and community triage centers. The nonprofit’s trauma-informed, person-centered continuum of care has been expanded to 19 states, three U.S. territories, and the Republic of Palau and is recognized for clinical excellence, coordinated access, and collaborative innovation. For more information, visit westcare.com