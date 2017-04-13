2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Finals Race into Las Vegas May 6

The world’s elite athletes will battle it out for the FIM World Championship at Sam Boyd Stadium

Feld Entertainment announced that tickets for the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, are still available. Monster Energy Supercross events are affordably priced with ticket prices starting at just $46! Tickets are available now at UNLVtickets.com.

Monster Energy Supercross is part aerial excitement and part high-speed chase, with riders launching 225-pound motorcycles upwards of 30 feet in the air at heart-pounding speeds. Competitors toe the line of control and chaos, with All-American superstar Ryan Dungey battling the dominant riding of Eli Tomac as they sit atop the points standings in a tie with only two races remaining prior to the finals in Vegas.

Fans are witnessing one of the most exciting seasons in Supercross history and the championship hasn’t been this close since Ryan Villopoto won over Chad Reed at the final race of the 2011 season. This year’s championship could easily come down to the final race in Vegas as Dungey is the sport’s most consistent performer and rarely misses the podium. Fans can expect an epic battle down the stretch.

In the ultimate battle of man and machine, only one rider will be rewarded for pushing his body and his bike to the absolute limit, basking in the glory of a championship.

Gates/Pit Party open at 12 p.m. and Opening Ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m. Sam Boyd Stadium is located at 7000 E. Russell Road and ticket prices start at $46. Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase at the Thomas & Mack Center box office, La Bonita Supermarkets, unlvtickets.com or by calling 702-739-FANS. Tickets will be on sale at the Sam Boyd Stadium box office on the day of the race only.

In addition to the captivating competition on the track, the passionate and dedicated fans of the sport can get the full Monster Energy Supercross experience at the Pit Party. This daylong event provides a behind-the-scenes look at the sport, with unparalleled access to meet the riders and see the bikes as well as ample opportunities to buy merchandise and experience what the sport‘s most renowned companies have to offer. The Pit Party starts Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m. and costs $20 at the gate, or get FREE access by simply recycling an empty can of Monster Energy. Restrictions and additional charges may apply.

